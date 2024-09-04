Sudden increase in onion prices due to decline in production

Bengaluru: The increase in rainfall in Karnataka has resulted in a huge drop in onion production. Onions have not arrived in the market in large quantities. Therefore, onions are being brought to the state from Pune and Maharashtra, and the price has increased. The price of one kg of onion is Rs 60- Rs 70. Market sources said that the price of onion is likely to become more expensive during the festival.

Earlier, onion was supplied to the state from North Karnataka. However, North Karnataka is receiving heavy rains and as a result the onion crop is rotting. Hence the supply of onion is reduced.

Yeshvantpur and Dasanpur APMC received 38,415 bags of onions in 127 trucks on Wednesday. This includes only fifty lorries of the state. All others are from Pune. The wholesale price ranged from a minimum of Rs 2,000 to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per quintal. It is sold at Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg in the retail market of the city.

Not only onion but also garlic price has increased to Rs 400 per kg. It is said that the reason for this is excessive rain. On Wednesday, the price was Rs 400 per kg in the market. By last December and January, the price of garlic had increased to a record Rs 500 per kg and then decreased to Rs 280 - Rs 250.

Garlic is being supplied to Karnataka from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The reason for the increase in the price is mainly due to the fall in garlic production due to rains in those states. Traders estimate that the price of garlic may go up to Rs 450 per kg. Along with onions and garlic, the prices of vegetables are also slightly higher.

Traders are worried that if there is more rain, the price of vegetables may increase further.