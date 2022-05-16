Sudden surge in dengue cases in Bengaluru, say doctors

Bengaluru: The monsoon season in Bengaluru has resulted in a steady increase in dengue cases being reported in the city with the number of cases rising in May.

There has been a consistent surge in the number of dengue cases within the municipal limits. As hospitals are now seeing a worrying increase in dengue cases. Usually, dengue cases surge during the post-monsoon season after rainfall.

Speaking to media persons, the Aster RV Hospital Consultant - Internal Medicine, Dr. S N Aravinda said, "There has been a sudden surge in patients being hospitalized for dengue. We have been admitting 2 or more patients on a daily basis for the past week. This can be attributed to the rain and sudden dip in temperature. The patients are mostly adults between the age group of 25 to 40 yrs. Care must be taken of children under the age of 15 years as they are more vulnerable. There is no vaccine to protect against dengue. The only way is to stop mosquito breeding. Proper precautionary methods like disallowing stagnation of water and following personal hygiene like avoiding contact with unsanitary water, using mosquito repellent, and maintaining cleanliness can go a long way in avoiding dengue."

The change in climate and rain in recent days may lead to an increase in vector-borne like Dengue and Malaria. The water stagnant formed by heavy rainfall can act as breeding sites for mosquitoes and can increase infections. So don't let water stagnate in nearby areas and use a mosquito net while sleeping to stay protected from mosquito bites. Also, practice hygienic habits while eating food outside and drink clean water, says Dr. Brunda MS, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital.