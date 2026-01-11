Suresh hits out at JD(S) over ‘CD factory’ allegations

Bengaluru: Former MP D K Suresh launched a sharp counterattack on the JD(S) on Friday amid the escalating war of words between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, questioning the origin and intent behind allegations of a so-called “CD factory”.

Responding to the JD(S) social media attack at his Sadashivanagar residence, Suresh said, “They say the CD factory was in Padmanabhanagar, but it was actually in Holenarasipur. Who was manufacturing in that factory? Let them answer that first,” he remarked, clearly targeting Kumaraswamy and the JD(S) leadership.

Dismissing what he called baseless political mudslinging, Suresh urged Kumaraswamy to focus on governance and development issues instead of personal attacks. “Leave all this aside and do justice to HMT. The government land for a factory in Mandya has already been identified by Minister Gani Ravi. What has your department done about it? Speak about providing jobs,” he said, alleging that JD(S) leaders had no constructive agenda.

On the controversy surrounding the alleged imposition of Malayalam in border areas, Suresh said language was increasingly being misused for political gains. He asserted that Kasaragod was historically part of Karnataka and warned that forcing language policies would only strain inter-state relations. “You cannot build harmony through pressure. What Kerala is doing will damage brotherhood along the border. This is not right,” he said.

He alleged that the issue was being politicised ahead of elections. “They have been in power for the last 10 years. This is being done only for elections. They don’t want Karnataka–Kerala harmony,” Suresh charged, while adding that Karnataka too had a significant Malayali-speaking population whose interests should not be adversely affected.

Clarifying his remarks on Congress leader K C Venugopal, Suresh said Venugopal was not in power in Kerala.

“If he were in administration, we could have questioned him. He has spoken about harmony, but the protection of Kannadigas in Kerala must be ensured,” he said.

Reacting to BJP’s criticism involving Priyanka Gandhi, Suresh said her name was being dragged unnecessarily. “If they don’t mention Priyanka, they can’t sleep. Let them first speak about Hindi imposition. BJP should give clarity instead of dragging her name into irrelevant issues,” he said.

The political slugfest intensified after JD(S) posted a scathing tweet branding D K Shivakumar as a ‘CD factory owner’, using offensive language and personal accusations. The Congress hit back strongly, with its official X handle referring to the Prajwal Revanna sex video scandal and sarcastically dubbing JD(S) a “secured blue boys party”, escalating the already bitter exchange between the two parties.

The controversy has further deepened tensions within Karnataka’s political landscape, with personal attacks now overshadowing policy debates.