SW railway dept exam postponed in Hubballi

The South Western Railway on Tuesday postponed its departmental examinations following intense protests by Kannada organisations, who alleged injustice to local candidates due to the absence of a Kannada language option.

The exams were scheduled for Goods Train Manager and LDCE (Limited Departmental Competitive Examination) posts, primarily meant for the promotion of existing railway employees. The computer-based test (CBT), which was to be conducted for two hours, triggered controversy after candidates found that the question paper was available only in Hindi and English.

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Karave), led by T.A. Narayana Gowda, staged protests and laid siege to examination centres in areas like Keshwapur. Protesters raised slogans against the railway department , accusing it of repeatedly neglecting Kannada-speaking candidates.

Karave activists demanded immediate cancellation of the examination and called for a re-exam with Kannada as an option. “This is a clear injustice and betrayal. Kannada-speaking candidates must be given equal opportunity,” protesters asserted.

The agitation intensified as large groups gathered outside exam centres, disrupting the scheduled process. With the situation escalating, railway authorities decided to postpone the examination as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Following the protests, officials confirmed that the exams have been deferred and candidates who had arrived at centres were sent back. Authorities stated that fresh dates for the examination would be announced later.

According to sources, the decision to postpone was taken after instructions from higher authorities, including officials of the Railway Recruitment Cell.

However, no clarity has been given yet on whether Kannada will be included as a language option in the rescheduled exam.

Railway officials said that the issue regarding language inclusion would be examined at higher levels. “We will convey the concerns raised by candidates and organisations to the concerned authorities,” an official stated.

The controversy has once again highlighted the long-standing demand for inclusion of regional languages in central recruitment and departmental exams conducted in Karnataka.

Activists argue that denying Kannada puts local candidates at a disadvantage, especially in internal promotion exams. Earlier, Kannada organisations had warned of large-scale protests if the railway department failed to address the issue.

With the exam now postponed, all eyes are on the authorities’ next move regarding language inclusion.