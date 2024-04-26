Swift CID investigation to ensure severe punishment to the accused: CM

Bidar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government strongly condemns the murder of Neha Hiremath of Hubballi and the CID investigation has been expedited to punish the accused.

Speaking to the media in Bidar on Thursday, responding to BJP’s insistence that the case should be investigated by the CBI, the CM asked has the BJP handed over any case to CBI during its tenure? When I was CM earlier, I had handed over cases to the CBI. What moral right do they have to ask? Let them not indulge in politics with the case. The CM said that he has spoken to the public prosecutor to extend severe punishment to the murder accused, and the government has already arrested the accused.

CID investigation has been conducted and the charge sheet will be prepared very soon, he said. Responding to a question that Neha’s father accusing that the Congress party playing is politics in the case of his daughter’s murder and BJP also having the same attitude the CM said that Neha’s murder was unjust and we condemn it. Other parties should not use it politically. He said that the government is making a sincere effort to extend severe punishment to the culprit.

Reacting to Modi criticizing about the Congress manifesto regarding the distribution of wealth by taking away people’s property, the CM said That , Modi has not fulfilled his promises of depositing 15 lakhs to everyone’s account, 2 crore job creation and has the promise of doubling farmers’ income fulfilled? The CM questioned whether Modi has reduced the price of essential items.

4% reservation for Muslim community continues

In response to Modi’s statement that the Congress party will extend the SCST reservation to the Muslim community, the CM said that 4 percent reservation for the Muslim community had been implemented since 1994 as per the recommendation of the Chinnappa Reddy Commission.

This class approached the Supreme Court for the withdrawal of this reservation during the previous Chief Minister Bommai’s tenure. On that occasion, the BJP government had submitted a letter before the Supreme Court that it would continue the 4% reservation, and this reservation is still continuing, he said.