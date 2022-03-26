SWR Bengaluru division opens stall to market Channapatna toys

Bengaluru: The first stall of South Western Railways (SWR) under One Station One Product scheme announced in the Union budget 2022-23 was launched at KSR Bengaluru Railway station. The Bengaluru Division, Divisional Railway Manager, Shyam Singh inaugurated the stall to sell Channapatana toys on Friday. It is an initiative of the Ministry of Railways to promote local products in Railway stations under Atma Nirbhar Bharath Abhiyan, a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to make India a self-reliant nation. The objective of the initiative is to encourage local craftsmen and artisans to market their product more effectively.

KSR Bengaluru is the first railway station in the State to market the famed Channapatna toys. Channapatna toys are special wooden toys and dolls manufactured in Channapatna town popularly known as "Gombegala Ooru" (Toy Town) in Ramanagara district

and have the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag.

The Bengaluru Division has allotted a stall on pilot basis for promotion of Channapatna toys to V Prakash, a local craftsman associated with Channapatna Handicrafts Artists Association .

Dr Anup Dayanand Sadhu, Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Services, Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin) Dr. AN Krishna Reddy, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager, were present on the occasion.