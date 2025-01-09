Take police 'high-handedness' on CT Ravi seriously: Guv to CM Sidda

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged police highhandedness against BJP MLC C. T. Ravi in connection with the derogatory remark case, asking him to consider the matter seriously, sources said on Wednesday.

The Governor has asked Siddaramaiah to initiate action against the Belagavi Police Commissioner and the SP of Belagavi over highhandedness and also to look into the demand of providing security to the BJP MLC.

"I am advising you to take steps in this regard as you (CM Siddaramaiah) are also a representative of people like Ravi," he stated. The Governor wrote a letter in this regard after a delegation of the state BJP leaders complained to him about the issue on December 24. The state government has yet to respond to the letter.

Karnataka BJP delegation has demanded Governor Gehlot to intervene in the investigation of the derogatory remark case involving BJP MLC Ravi and state Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar to ensure a judicial inquiry.