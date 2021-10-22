Teacher-Author In Tumakuru, Has Been Detained Due To The Provocative Nature Of His Book

Tumakuru after a book authored by a professor of a private teacher's training college offended religious sentiments. In addition, the designer of the book has been booked, who belongs to a Mysuru-based publishing house.

Several people have been arrested inafter a book authored by a professor of a private teacher's training college offended religious sentiments. In addition, the designer of the book has been booked, who belongs to a Mysuru-based publishing house.

It is alleged that BR Ramachadraiah (56) of Akshaya College and a former member of Tumkur University academic council had made derogatory remarks about Islam in his English text, Moulya Darshana-The Essence of Value Education. An FIR has been filed under Section 157 of the CrPC based on a complaint from lawyer Roshan Nawaz.

In the author's book, students in the third semester of the Bachelor of Education program will find 260 pages of reading material for Rs 220. Nawaz said that the book damages community harmony and spreads hatred, and the college and publisher should take strong action against it. PFI demands that all books be banned.

About 1,000 copies of the book have been printed, which now face the threat of being destroyed by members of the Popular Front of India (PFI). They even protested against the author just a few days ago.

In response to the question as to why the issue has been raised now given that the book came out last year, PFI member Hakeem stated they learned of it in the middle of the third semester of the BEd program.

The Tumkur University disowns the author, stating he has no affiliation with the university. Vice-Chancellor Prof YS Sidde Gowda clarified that they have never prescribed his book for students. He was once a member of the academic council.