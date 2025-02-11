Tense Atmosphere in Mysuru Over Social Media Post, Protesters Dispersed with Tear Gas

Mysuru: A tense situation erupted in the Udayagiri police station limits on Monday night following a controversial social media post targeting the Muslim community. The incident led to protests outside the police station.

The controversy began when an individual posted a photo featuring Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal, along with references to Prophet Muhammad. Additionally, the post reportedly included a derogatory video involving Mahatma Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Taking note of the incident, the police filed a suo moto case and arrested the individual responsible for the post. Protests broke out late on Monday night as a group gathered outside the Udayagiri police station, demanding action against the offender. Verbal clashes reportedly ensued between the protesters and the police. As the situation escalated, the police resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mutturaj arrived at the scene to oversee the situation.