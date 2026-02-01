Central Government Prioritises Amaravati Reconstruction in 2026 Budget

The central government has given top priority to the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Amaravati, in the 2026 budget, with clear fund allocations for infrastructure, rural development, and education. Funds have been sanctioned across various departments to develop Amaravati into a world-class city.

The Amaravati Integrated Urban Development project has received Rs. 432.09 crore through IBRD funds. Overall, approximately Rs. 1128.91 crore has been allocated for capital development. Urban drinking water and sewerage improvements are set to receive Rs. 800 crore, while Rs. 350 crore has been earmarked for roads and bridges reconstruction. Additionally, Rs. 500.99 crore has been allocated for rural roads projects in the state.

In the agriculture sector, Rs. 155.32 crore has been designated to promote natural farming practices, and Rs. 67.50 crore has been sanctioned for the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) in Hyderabad to support biotechnology research.

The central government has also announced research grants for prominent private and government educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Under the Department of Atomic Energy, SRM Amaravati and GITAM University (Andhra Pradesh) have received support, while for space research and technology development under the Department of Space, institutions including VR Siddhartha Engineering College (Vijayawada), IIIT Sri City, and GITAM Bengaluru have been selected for funding.