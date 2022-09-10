The Hans India report on Heritage Building of Moodbidri: CM office seeks response from officials concerned

Bengaluru: The Hans India report of an MLA and urban development minister hoodwinking the people of Moodbidri in a clandestine plan to demolish a 115-year-old travellers bungalow in Moodbidri town in Dakshina Kannada has caught the eye of the Chief Minister's office here, who has directed the concerned officials to take note and report back to the CM's secretariat.

The clipping of the Hans India reports that was published on Tuesday, September 6 under the headline "Legislator, minister hoodwink people, join forces to demolish the 115-year-old building".













A reader of Hans India digital edition from Puttur, Dr Amrit Malla, who is also a heritage building activist, sent the clipping to CM's office on September 7th. Just 48 hours later, on September 9, Dr Malla got a mail from the CM's office to the effect that the office demanded a report on the issue from the Engineering Department of Dakshina Kannada. In such cases, the CM's office also marks a copy to the Deputy Commissioner.

In the meanwhile, after the Hans India report went viral on the social media handles, the conservation and heritage activists of Moodbidri expressed shock and anguish about this development and expressed disappointment that they voted for the person who is insensitive to the town's heritage.