The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast: Photo revealed by police shows suspect in BMTC bus

Bengaluru: On Thursday, the police said that they have found an important clue of the suspect in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case in Bengaluru. It is known that the suspect had changed clothes and left the hat at Hoodi junction. The team of CCB and NIA Police came to know that he left his hat there and changed his clothes.

The NIA officials have now seized the hat, which is said to belong to the suspect. At present, it is reported that the suspect has gone to Ballari via Tumakuru. From there it was reported that he had left for Bidar.

It is said that a clear portrait of the suspect has been made available to the police. He spoke Hindi. So, it is suspected that he may be from outside the state.

In the meantime, the CCTV installed in the BMTC bus captured the image of the accused and the police are analysing the video.

In another picture, the accused is seen sitting inside the bus without a mask. Police had earlier said that the accused used a BMTC bus to go to Rameswaram Cafe. He said that the accused left the bag containing the bomb and took another BMTC bus to the Tamil Nadu border.

In another picture released by the NIA, the accused was seen wearing a mask, cap and sunglass. The NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to those who provide information about him.

The NIA conducted searches at many places in Tumakuru and Ballari on Wednesday night and Thursday. Commenting on the attack, Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar said that the authorities got some information about the accused. Following another tip-off that the suspect had gone to Tumakuru by bus after the blast, the police conducted a search in Tumakuru. During the investigation, the police got additional information about the accused. The Home Minister informed that search operation is also

going on in Ballari.