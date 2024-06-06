‘Yevam’ trailer takes into the world of psychological thriller

The makers of 'Yevam' launched its theatrical trailer on Thursday, offering viewers a glimpse into the intense world of the psychological thriller. Directed by Prakash Dantuluri, the film stars Chandini Chowdhary in a pivotal role alongside Vasista Simha, Bharat Raj, and Ashu Reddy.

The trailer, digitally launched by star director Anil Ravipudi, showcases Chandini as a determined police officer facing familial ridicule but receiving support from her senior (Bharat). As a series of murders by a serial killer unfolds, the plot delves into themes like the objectification of women and celebrates their resilience.

Produced by Navadeep and Pavan Goparaju, 'Yevam' promises a thrilling narrative and insightful exploration of societal issues. The film is slated for release on June 14th, aiming to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and powerful performances.