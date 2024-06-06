Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th June 2024
- Is Carbon capture a climate delusion?
- Dangerous trends in India’s biggest cities
- BJP in a pickle to pacify allies, face Oppn
- Spotted Moose strayed from the forest and came to the village
- Heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Nagar Kurnool district
- More volume and less taxes, best way to counter counterfeiting: Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police (Tech, Cyber & Licensing)
- Turkish Airlines Launches “Tomorrow On-Board” Sustainability Brand
- Welspun to Become a Sustainable Loom of the World
- Samsung India Unveils 2024 Lineup of Odyssey OLED, ViewFinity and Smart Monitors With AI Powered Features
Just In
‘Yevam’ trailer takes into the world of psychological thriller
The makers of 'Yevam' launched its theatrical trailer on Thursday, offering viewers a glimpse into the intense world of the psychological thriller.
The makers of 'Yevam' launched its theatrical trailer on Thursday, offering viewers a glimpse into the intense world of the psychological thriller. Directed by Prakash Dantuluri, the film stars Chandini Chowdhary in a pivotal role alongside Vasista Simha, Bharat Raj, and Ashu Reddy.
The trailer, digitally launched by star director Anil Ravipudi, showcases Chandini as a determined police officer facing familial ridicule but receiving support from her senior (Bharat). As a series of murders by a serial killer unfolds, the plot delves into themes like the objectification of women and celebrates their resilience.
Produced by Navadeep and Pavan Goparaju, 'Yevam' promises a thrilling narrative and insightful exploration of societal issues. The film is slated for release on June 14th, aiming to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and powerful performances.