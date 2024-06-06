Scholarships for The Hans India (Online)

Scholarship Name 1: Kotak Junior Scholarship 2024-25

Description: Under the CSR initiative on Education & Livelihood by the Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Junior Scholarship 2024-25 from Class 10 passed students within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Eligibility: Applicants must have obtained over 85% marks in their Class 10 board examination (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2024.

They must have secured admission in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools for Arts, Commerce or Science streams in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the academic year 2024-25.

The annual family income of applicants must be INR 3,20,000 or below.

Students must reside within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of INR 3,500 per month along with mentorship support, academic assistance, career guidance, and exposure visits.

Last Date to Apply: 30-06-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Mirae Asset Foundation Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: Mirae Asset Foundation invites applications from students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses across India.

Eligibility: Open to students who are currently pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses across India. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year. The annual family income of the applicants must not exceed INR 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships up to INR 50,000

Last Date to Apply: 26-06-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Aspire Leaders Program 2024

Description: The global Aspire Leaders Program is a fully funded 14-week online leadership program offered by the Aspire Institute. It has been designed to help students unlock their potential and become well-rounded professionals.

Eligibility: This program is open for students within the age group of 18-29 years. The annual household income of the applicants should be less than ₹8,00,000. Only first-generation learners are eligible to apply for the program. Participants who have enrolled in or completed an undergraduate program in the last three years can apply. Applicants must have an intermediate level of proficiency in English.

Prizes & Rewards: Free access to training modules, live sessions by Havard faculty, and much more

Last Date to Apply: 03-07-2024