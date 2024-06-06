Live
Kangna Ranaut Alleges Assault By CISF Official At Chandigarh Airport
- Bollywood actor and newly elected BJP MP from Mandi, Kangna Ranaut, claims she was slapped by a CISF official at Chandigarh Airport while traveling to Delhi.
- The incident led to an official inquiry after Ranaut reported it to senior CISF officials in Delhi.
Kangna Ranaut, Bollywood actor and BJP's MP-elect from Mandi,Himachal Pradesh, claimed on Thursday that she was slapped by a CISF security official at Chandigarh Airport while traveling to Delhi.
Ranaut alleged that during her progress to the boarding point after the security check, CISF official Kulwinder Kaur, stationed at the curtain area, engaged in an argument with her and slapped her.
Upon her arrival in Delhi, Kangna met with CISF Director General Nina Singh and other senior officials to discuss the incident.
The constable, Kulwinder Kaur, has been detained and taken to the CISF Commandant Office for questioning.
In the recent elections, Kangna defeated her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh, a scion of Rampur state and the incumbent state public works minister, by a margin of 74,755 votes in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. She is the fourth woman to be elected to the Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh and the first woman not from a former royal family to achieve this.