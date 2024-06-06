Hyderabad: Huge cutout of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ erected at Sandhya theatre

Hyderabad is abuzz with excitement as Kajal Aggarwal's much-anticipated film "Satyabhama" gears up for its theatrical release tomorrow. Directed by debutant Suman Chikkala, this cop drama has generated positive anticipation among moviegoers and critics alike.

Adding to the fervor, a towering cutout of Kajal Aggarwal in her police avatar has been erected at the Sandhya 35 mm theater in Hyderabad, captivating fans and setting the stage for a grand opening. The premiere show held recently garnered enthusiastic feedback, heightening expectations even further.

Produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly under the Aurum Arts banner, "Satyabhama" boasts a screenplay by Sashi Kiran Tikka and music composed by Sricharan Pakala. The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Naveen Chandra, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N, and Prajwal Yadma.

With its gripping storyline and promising performances, "Satyabhama" promises to be a captivating cinematic experience. As fans eagerly await its release, the film is poised to make a significant mark in Kajal Aggarwal's illustrious career.