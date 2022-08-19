This state-of-the-art centre aims to provide qualitative maternity experience

Bengaluru: To provide qualitative healthcare option to all the mothers and turn the birthing experience into pure bliss, Aster Hospitals has curated 'Aster Birthing Centre' to create memorable birthing and meet all the needs of a mother and baby. Under the motto Centre of excellence, where the mother is the centre of attention, Aster Birthing Centre will offer comprehensive medical care by renowned obstetricians, gynaecologists, and experienced specialists from all medical disciplines, all in one go, under one roof and available 24X7.

The new state-of-the-art centre was launched by Sudha Rani, popular Kannada Actor. Dr. Nitish Shetty, Regional Director - Karnataka and Maharashtra, Aster DM Healthcare and S Ramesh Kumar, CEO, Aster CMI Hospital were also present during the launch. Just like no two women are the same, no two births are identical, Aster Birthing Centre will offer personalized, customised attention to every expecting mother to ensure safe birthing.

The newly launched centre will also offer a holistic approach, with well-informed choices for the mother-to-be. Commenting on the launch, Regional Director - Karnataka and Maharashtra, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Nitish Shetty said," While birthing is a "wellness event" and an occasion to celebrate, it is also underlined by a subjective need, a few cases may require high-risk and critical care. To address this issue and to provide comprehensive and qualitative maternity experience to all expectant mothers, we are launching the Aster Birthing Centre."

The guest of honour, popular Kannada actor, Sudha Rani said, "I would like to thank Aster CMI Hospital for having me here to launch the Aster Birthing Centre. Bangalore has witnessed a profound change in the past one or two decades with the mushrooming of boutique hospitals and the stand-alone birthing centres. From conception to delivery to motherhood, this newly launched birthing centre will be a perfect guide through the entire journey. It will bring a change and ensure utmost care, attention and high-quality medical services to all the patients."