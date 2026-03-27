Those criticising us now will remember our contribution to Bengaluru’s development: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that the Opposition may criticise his contribution to Bengaluru City today but would realise its value a few years later.

Replying to a debate on Greater Bengaluru in the Legislative Assembly, the DCM, who also serves as the Minister for Bengaluru Development, said, “The opposition may criticize many of the decisions we have taken for the benefit of Bengaluru city today. But five years from now, they will say D K Shivakumar made good decisions. That is enough for me. I may not be able to convince everyone right now, but when the time comes, they will agree.”

“Opposition leaders have engaged in extensive debate regarding the GBA. R Ashok and Ashwath Narayan have given many suggestions and I accept them. They have also criticized. I have always been one to accept criticism. Without criticism, no person can change.

When gold is tested, it is put into fire. When a person is tested, criticism and allegations are made.

How we correct ourselves from this is what matters. I do not get angry the moment someone criticizes,” he said.

“Veteran leaders of the House in the past such as S Bangarappa, Kagodu Thimmappa, Lakkappa, AK Subbaiah, M C Nanaiah and many others — used to debate very well. Those debates were constructive. Now debates are turning negative. Positive thinkers always have a solution for every problem. Negative thinkers always have a problem for every solution. We must always remain positive. I took charge of the Bengaluru Development portfolio with great interest.

I was previously Urban Development Minister, I was Energy Minister — I now have enough experience and I set out to bring change in Bengaluru too. Yet some found fault. That is also the duty of the Opposition,” he said.

“Since taking charge of the Bengaluru Development, I have done extensive study. I am searching for solutions to Bengaluru’s problems.

The population that was 70 lakh then is now 1.40 crore. There are 1.30 crore vehicles. In other cities, major roads account for 16% of the area. Here it is only 8%.

The NICE Road was started earlier but never completed. The Peripheral Ring Road, if built then, would have been completed for ₹3,000 crore. All these reasons have caused traffic congestion,” he added.

“On May 15, 2025, a new notification was issued for administrative reform of Bengaluru city, and five corporations were formed including the existing areas. On September 2, it was decided to bring the 74th Amendment.

The decision was not made overnight. As suggested by opposition leaders, a House committee was formed and their suggestions were incorporated. If there are errors, those too will be corrected.

Now 369 wards have been created. Bengaluru is not being divided for any reason. This is administrative decentralization. Large projects need to be taken up in Bengaluru and government support is needed for that — which is why the Chief Minister has been made the head of the GBA. Bengaluru had no Planning Authority and that issue has been resolved. The GBA will decide on these matters,” he explained.

“For Bengaluru’s development, the BJP government in 2008 gave ₹1,960 crore in grants for five years. Our government gave ₹7,000 crore. BJP raised it to ₹12,000 crore. Step by step, we gave ₹3,000 crore, then ₹7,000 crore in 2025, and the Chief Minister’s grant added another ₹1,500 crore. This year ₹7,000 crore has been given. Thus the grant has been increasing over time.

The BJP government’s 2020 tax law has not been changed. We have provided even more facilities to the people — OTS, reduced penalties and many other opportunities have been given. Because of OTS implementation, ₹1,277 crore in additional revenue has come in,” he said.

“Why did Modi call Bengaluru a Global City? He said Bengaluru must be prepared for all future challenges.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that India can be seen through Bengaluru. He said global leaders used to come to Delhi first, but now times have changed — they come to Bengaluru first. This has been made possible not just by us, but by talented youth, citizens, and all governments,” he said.