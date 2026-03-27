Eye Makeup Safety: Simple Habits To Protect Your Vision

Eye makeup has the power to transform any look, from dramatic smoky styles to soft, natural finishes. It often becomes the focal point, enhancing expressions and overall appearance. However, the skin and structures around the eyes are extremely delicate. Frequent use of products like mascara, eyeliner, kajal, and eyeshadow can sometimes lead to discomfort if proper care is not taken.

Many people experience mild symptoms such as itching, burning, or watery eyes and tend to ignore them. While these issues may seem temporary, they can sometimes point to underlying concerns like dryness, irritation, or even infections. Paying attention to early warning signs is key to maintaining long-term eye health.

Check Your Products Before Use

One of the simplest yet most overlooked steps is inspecting your makeup products. Always ensure that the items you use are properly labelled and comply with safety standards. Checking both the manufacturing and expiry dates is essential, as expired products can harbour harmful bacteria.

Products that have an unusual smell, appear clumpy, or feel dry should not be used. Using compromised cosmetics increases the risk of irritation and infections, especially in such a sensitive area.

Hygiene Is Non-Negotiable

Maintaining cleanliness is crucial when applying eye makeup. Always begin with clean hands and a freshly washed face. Makeup brushes, sponges, and applicators should be cleaned regularly to prevent the buildup of bacteria.

Sharing makeup products or tools, including testers at stores, should be strictly avoided. This common habit can easily transfer bacteria and fungi, increasing the likelihood of eye infections.

Avoid the Waterline Area

Applying eyeliner or kajal directly on the waterline may be a popular trend, but it can interfere with the natural functioning of the eyes. This area contains glands that produce oils essential for maintaining a healthy tear film. Blocking them can lead to dryness and irritation.

People who wear contact lenses should be particularly cautious, as products applied too close to the eye can stick to lenses and worsen discomfort.

Be Cautious With Glitter and Kajal

Glitter-based eye products can add a striking effect, but tiny particles in them can easily enter the eyes and cause irritation. Similarly, certain kajal or surma products may contain unsafe ingredients, including heavy metals.

If you prefer using such products, it is safer to opt for high-quality, dermatologically tested options to reduce potential risks.

Practices That Can Harm Your Eyes

Some makeup habits can do more harm than good. Using adhesives for false lashes, permanent eyebrow colouring, or eyelash inking can lead to complications if not done safely.

Another common mistake is trying to revive dried mascara or eyeliner by adding water or saliva. This creates a breeding ground for bacteria and should be avoided completely.

Store Products the Right Way

Proper storage plays a significant role in keeping makeup safe. Products should be kept in a cool, dry place with lids tightly closed. Exposure to heat and moisture can degrade the formula and promote bacterial growth.

Taking a few extra steps to store cosmetics correctly can extend their usability and reduce health risks.

Never Sleep With Makeup On

Removing eye makeup before going to bed is one of the most important habits to follow. Leaving makeup on overnight can clog glands, irritate the eyelids, and increase the chances of inflammation.

Using a gentle, eye-safe remover ensures that all residue is cleared without causing damage to the delicate skin around the eyes.

Give Your Eyes a Break

Regular use of eye makeup can lead to build up over time. Taking a break once a week or even once every two weeks allows the eyes to recover and reduces the chances of dryness or irritation.

At the same time, any persistent symptoms such as redness, pain, discharge, or blurred vision should not be ignored. Seeking timely medical attention can prevent complications. Avoid rubbing the eyes, as it can worsen the condition and cause further damage.