Those who pose as patriots today did not fight against British but reconciled: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Congress party brought freedom to this country by fighting against the British, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday and asked why those who were posing as patriots now did not fight against the British then.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sangolli Rayanna festival organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, at Sangolli Village in Belagavi District.

Siddaramaiah said, “The British, French and Mughals ruled our country through the policy of divide and rule. Sangolli fought hard against the British, but some betrayed Rayanna and handed him over to the British.”

Siddaramaiah added that if Rayanna was an example of patriotism, those who betrayed Rayanna to the British were traitors.

“Patriotism means loving the people of the country. Those who hate the people of the country in the name of caste and religion cannot be patriots. Sharanshrestha Basavanna explained that even BR Ambedkar, who drafted the Constitution, preached love for man without caste discrimination,” Siddaramaiah said.

He added that farmers, teachers and soldiers were guarding the country from inside and outside and even a farmer who grows rice is like a soldier.

Siddaramaiah said that the Congress party had brought the green revolution to India for the prosperity of the farmers.

“Sangolli Rayanna was born on August 15. On this date the country got independence and he was martyred on January 26. That it is a marvelous coincidence. But there are still people who spread hatred and who call for the destruction of mosques,” Siddaramaiah said and asked people not to applaud those fools.