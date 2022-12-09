Thousands of devotees participate in annual car festival

Mysuru: Thousands of devotees witnessed Chikka Jaytra Mahotsava at Srikanteswara swamy temple in Nanjangudu on Thursday. The car festival (Rathotsava) was started from 9.30 am to 10:40 am on the auspicious Makara Lagna. Additional deputy commissioner Dr. Manjunathaswamy Temple Executive Officer Jagdish started the Rathotsava by offering puja to the chariot.

The idols of Parvati along with Sri Srikantheshwara Swami, Ganapati and Chandikeshwara and Sri Manonmani Amma were placed in the temple premises and worshiped. Later, the festival idols of Ganapati, Chandikeshwara, Parvati along with Shrikanteshwar Swami and Manonmani Amma idols were placed in chariots decorated with colorful flags and flowers and a chariot festival was held in the town's chariot street.



The Chikkajatra festival celebrated with great enthusiasm on special full moon day and a large number of devotees flocked to the temple from different parts of the state. Devotees participated in the chariot festival and showed their devotion by pulling the chariots and throwing fruits and flowers to the chariots. Tight police security was arranged in the temple.