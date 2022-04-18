Thousands of fish found dead in Hebbal lake

Mysuru: Thousands of fish were found dead in Hebbal lake in city. Dead fish have been floating since the past three days, sparking fear among locals who are also forced to bear the stench of rotting fish. The fish have accumulated at the lakeside, possibly an adverse effect of chemicals, effluents and pesticides dumped into the lake from nearby industries.

After the stench became unbearable, lake activists, morning and evening walkers and residents alerted the media. The 54-acre Hebbal Lake was given a new lease of life by the Infosys Foundation by spending Rs 105 crore two years ago.

The Foundation tied up with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and incorporated various works and technologies, including the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), which fully recycles sewage before letting it to the Lake. After the rejuvenation, the lake was also a pristine picnic spot, where families descended daily and on weekends to enjoy lush green surroundings.

Residents said that the fish died due to the dip in oxygen level in the lake water owing to the effect of pesticide and effluents that were dumped in the Lake by industries. Though the effluent-mixed water is treated at six STPs before being let into the Lake, only a small portion of treated water enters the Lake while the large portion is industrial waste. Some Underground Drainage (UGD) pipes have directly been connected to the lake.

Local residents led by Hebbal Lake Protection Committee blame the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for turning a blind eye to the uncontrolled release of industry effluents into the Lake that had got a new lease of life.

MLC D Made gowda said that " The KIADB and KSPCB have to protect the lake. The lake originally extended up to 100 acres and due to the negligence of the authorities, it has shrunk to 54 acres.