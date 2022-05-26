Threat hunting service to support cybersecurity teams

Bengaluru: Forescout Technologies, an automated cybersecurity platform, announced the launch of Forescout Frontline, a new threat hunting service utilizing a team of highly trained cybersecurity analysts to support cybersecurity teams by proactively identifying risks, enabling accelerated incident response, and maturing security posture. Forescout is providing this service for organizations that lack the internal resources and visibility to defend themselves from cybersecurity attacks, including ransomware and advanced persistent threats (APT).

"Cybersecurity attacks are on the rise. Simultaneously, cybersecurity teams are perennially understaffed and under-resourced. This has created a perfect storm," says Shawn Taylor, vice president of threat defense.

"Organizations are under immense pressure to cope with the scale and speed of attacks and the havoc caused by the adversaries. Forescout is launching this new service to help organizations defend against attacks by providing a complete and holistic view of their assets," he adds.

Many organizations use multiple security tools across multiple teams to help identify threats and risks. However, insights may be limited due to siloed views of IT (Information Technology), IoT (Internet of Things), IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) or OT (Operational Technology) assets. Typically, a variety of these asset types exist across an organization's digital terrain and are often interconnected, which means cybersecurity risk must be identified and tackled holistically.

Delivered by Forescout Frontline analysts, the Threat Hunting, and Risk Identification Service overcomes staffing resources and asset visibility challenges to uncover threats and identify risks that may otherwise remain undiscovered.