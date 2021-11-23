Three candidates file papers for Council poll 

Mysuru: C N Manjegowda filed his nomination as JDS candidate for the election to Legislative Council from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar local body constituency on Tuesday.



Manjegowda who had quit Congress and joined JDS in the presence of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday, had officially resigned from the grand old party minutes before filing the nomination. Prior to nomination process, Manjegowda went to Congress Bhavan and handed over his letter to KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana resigning from the primary membership of the party. He cited personal reasons for quitting the Congress.

From the ruling BJP, R Raghu (Kautilya) filed the nomination from Mysuru- Chamarajanagar.

Raghu accompanied by Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, former MLC S T Siddaraju, MLAs L Nagendra and B Harshavardhan, submitted the nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.

Raghu had unsuccessfully contested his maiden election to the Council from the same seat in 2015. Raghu who is the chairman of D Devaraja Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation is trying his luck again. He is in the coterie of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra, BJP State vice-president, who enjoy a lot of clout in old Mysuru region.

From the Congress, Dr D Thimmaiah submitted his nomination. The elections for 25 seats from 20 constituencies will be held on December 10.

Thimmaiah along with KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana, former minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, MLA Tanveer Sait, City Congress president R Murthy and Rural Congress Committee president Dr B J Vijay Kumar, came on foot to the deputy commissioner's office and submitted the nomination. Thimmaiah, a native of Hunsur, worked as Health officer in Mysuru and

Kodagu districts. He began his stint in politics from JDS and later

defected to BJP. He recently joined the Congress.