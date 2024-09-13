Live
- 'Coaches at Nehru stadium thought I was wasting my time', Para-athletics coach Satyapal reveals to PM Modi
- Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Auspicious Fasting Muhurat
- Asia Jewels Show 2024: A Glittering Affair to Remember
- Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating Writers in the Digital Age
- Grand HILIFE Jewels Exhibition Dates Announced
- Infinix Zero 40 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features
- Global VR headset shipments drop 4 pc in Q2, Meta leads
- ‘Call Me Bae’ review: Ananya Panday’s glamorous dive into privilege and self-discovery
- Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car
- Purandeshwari Commends Chandrababu for flood relief efforts, assures centre's support
Chikkaballapur: A truck overturned on an Innova car, killing three occupants on the spot and seriously injuring another, which took place near Tirupathi in Telangana on Friday. The accident happened on a curve when the heavily laden truck (with tomatoes) was negotiating the curve, lost its centre of gravity, and capsized on the car.
The accident took place while passengers in the car were returning after visiting Tirupati Temple. The deceased have been identified as Muninvenkat Reddy (55), Manjunath (37), and Ramesh (38), residents of Hari Thula village of Chikkaballapur taluk. Tejas, the project director of Nirmithi Kendra, has escaped with injuries. On impact, the car was mangled beyond recognition. All three were killed on impact
