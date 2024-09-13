Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car

Chikkaballapur: A truck overturned on an Innova car, killing three occupants on the spot and seriously injuring another, which took place near Tirupathi in Telangana on Friday. The accident happened on a curve when the heavily laden truck (with tomatoes) was negotiating the curve, lost its centre of gravity, and capsized on the car.

The accident took place while passengers in the car were returning after visiting Tirupati Temple. The deceased have been identified as Muninvenkat Reddy (55), Manjunath (37), and Ramesh (38), residents of Hari Thula village of Chikkaballapur taluk. Tejas, the project director of Nirmithi Kendra, has escaped with injuries. On impact, the car was mangled beyond recognition. All three were killed on impact