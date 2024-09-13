  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car

Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car
x
Highlights

Chikkaballapur: A truck overturned on an Innova car, killing three occupants on the spot and seriously injuring another, which took place near...

Chikkaballapur: A truck overturned on an Innova car, killing three occupants on the spot and seriously injuring another, which took place near Tirupathi in Telangana on Friday. The accident happened on a curve when the heavily laden truck (with tomatoes) was negotiating the curve, lost its centre of gravity, and capsized on the car.

The accident took place while passengers in the car were returning after visiting Tirupati Temple. The deceased have been identified as Muninvenkat Reddy (55), Manjunath (37), and Ramesh (38), residents of Hari Thula village of Chikkaballapur taluk. Tejas, the project director of Nirmithi Kendra, has escaped with injuries. On impact, the car was mangled beyond recognition. All three were killed on impact

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick