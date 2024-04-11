Three killed, six injured in road accident in Karnataka

Davanagere: Three persons were killed and six others injured in a road accident on the Chinnakatte-Shivapura State Highway near Chinnikatti village in Karnataka's Davanagere district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as 83-year-old Nanjundappa, 27-year-old Rakesh and 30-year-old Devaraj, all residents of Haramaghatta village in Shivamogga Rural taluk.

The incident occurred when a Maruti Omni car and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus collided head-on.

The injured were undergoing treatment at Nyamathi government hospital, and two among them, who sustained serious injuries, have been shifted to the Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga city.

According to police, all the deceased were occupants of the car.

The bus was en route to Shivamogga from Shikaripura.

The reason behind the accident is still unknown.

Nyamathi Rural police have registered the case and are investigating the matter.