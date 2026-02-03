Three minors detained for moral policing of interfaith students in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

Three minors were detained in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on Tuesday in connection with a moral policing incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a man and woman from different faiths were walking together on a public road in Chikkaballapur city.

The man and woman hailed from Sidlaghatta town and are friends.

While they were walking together, a group of minors intercepted them, recorded a video, and allegedly harassed them.

The minors reportedly showed the video to the pair and attempted to intimidate them. Despite the young man and woman explaining that they were friends and belonged to the same place, the group continued to harass them, engaging in acts of moral policing.

The video of the incident later surfaced on social media and went viral, triggering strong public anger and condemnation.

Following the backlash, the Chikkaballapur City Police acted swiftly and took the minors involved into custody.

Locals have urged the Police Department to take strict legal action to curb such incidents in the future and prevent harassment in the name of moral policing.

On November 7, 2025, two people were arrested on the charge of abusing a group of students from different religions for being together and allegedly assaulting a student on November 6, 2025.

According to police, the alleged abuse and attack occurred at Periyadka when a group of 10 undergraduate students were on their way to the house of their ailing classmate.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said the state has effectively curbed "unconstitutional and unethical moral policing" that once disrupted Karnataka's dignity and progress, crediting the Police Department for restoring discipline and public trust.

"Illegal and unconstitutional moral policing that had tarnished the state's reputation has now been brought under control. The credit for this achievement goes entirely to the Police Department," Siddaramaiah said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day event in Bengaluru.