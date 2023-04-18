Three strong leaders from Congress, JDS and BJP file nominations 

Bengaluru: For the state assembly elections, the political parties are increasing the euphoria of party workers day by day. Many leaders of the 3 major parties of the state namely BJP, JDS and Congress have submitted their nomination papers on Monday. At the time of nomination, they gathered their supporters and showed their strength by holding huge rallies.

Minister R Ashok submitted nomination papers as BJP candidate for Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency. Before submission of nomination papers, he visited Banashankari temple and offered pooja. After that, he marched from Deve Gowda petrol station to KIM's College and submitted his nomination papers at the RO office in the Banashankari second stage. MP Tejaswi Surya gave his support during nomination submission. During this time, thousands of supporters were present.

Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan as BJP candidate for Malleswaram Assembly Constituency filed his nomination papers. He took out a grand procession from the circle maramma temple and submitted his nomination papers. Before submitting the nomination papers, he visited many temples of Malleswaram and offered special prayers. Besides, a special Homa was also held at home.

Also Dr K Sudhakar submitted his nomination papers along with his family as a BJP candidate for the Chikkaballapur constituency. Before submitting the nomination papers, he went to the temple and offered pooja. He conducted a huge road show in Chikkaballapur city and submitted his nomination papers.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar as the Congress candidate from Kanakapura constituency held a huge procession and then submitted his nomination papers. At this time, the fans garlanded DK Shivakumar in the KSS circle of Kanakapura and raised slogans as the next CM. Apart from that, fans honored DK with an apple garland at TB circle in Kanakapura.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, the JDS candidate from Channapatna, came along with JDS workers and submitted his nomination papers. At this time, there was a traffic jam on the old Mysore-Bangalore road. He arrived at the taluk office and filed nomination papers with his supporters. At this time, only 5 people were allowed to enter the Election Officer's office.

Shikaripura BJP candidate B Y Vijayendra suddenly filed his nomination papers today. He submitted his nomination paper symbolically at the Tehsildar office of Shikaripura. Earlier, nomination papers were scheduled to be submitted on the April 19th. But today he submitted his nomination papers symbolically, and on April 19, he will once again hold a grand procession and submit his nomination papers.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy came to the taluk office as a JDS candidate for Ramanagara constituency along with his mother Anita Kumaraswamy and submitted his nomination papers. Still, former CM HDK held a road show in the background of Nikhil's nomination submission.

Bhaskar Rao filed his nomination from BJP from Chamarajpet constituency. Lahari Velu was present at this time.

Former minister HD Revanna filed nomination papers as JDS candidate from Holenarasipur assembly constituency. Along with his family, he arrived at the taluk office of Holenarasipur and submitted his nomination papers. On this occasion Revanna was supported by his wife Bhavani, sons Suraj and Prajwal Revanna. He submitted his nomination papers for the seventh time in Holenarasipur constituency. He has been an MLA from Holenarasipur five times. Before submitting the nomination papers, he visited Srilakshmi Ranganathaswamy Temple in Holenarasipur and offered puja. After the puja, a huge road show was conducted from the temple premises on the main roads of Holenarasipur.

Many candidates including Congress candidate Sharath Bachegowda for Hosakote assembly constituency, HP Swaroop as JDS candidate from Hassan constituency and Pritham Gowda as BJP candidate, HY Meti as Congress candidate for Bagalkote constituency, Mahesh Kumatalli as BJP candidate for Athani constituency submitted their nomination papers

on Monday.