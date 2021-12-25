Three Underpasses Will Be Built In Bengaluru By A Kerala Company

Under the RR Nagar assembly seat, a Kerala-based construction company will develop three underpasses in northern and western Bengaluru. The underpasses would be built at Jalahalli Circle, the HMT Road and Pipeline Road junctions, and the intersection of Kengeri Outer Ring Road and Ullal Main Road for a total cost of Rs 57.22 crore. There is an 18-month deadline.

PJB Engineers Pvt Ltd , which had previously won contracts to build Package-4 of the white-topping project costing Rs 83.97 crore, broaden the stretch from Varthur Road to Sarjapur Road via Gunjur costing Rs 35.62 crore, and establish an underpass on the Sarjapur-Haralur Road, Rs 35.62 crore and Rs 23 crore respectively. The other underpass will be built in the RR Nagar assembly constituency, this time on Annapoorneshwari Nagar Main Road, at a cost of Rs 22 crore. The contract was granted to, which had previously won contracts to build Package-4 of the white-topping project costing Rs 83.97 crore, broaden the stretch from Varthur Road to Sarjapur Road via Gunjur costing Rs 35.62 crore, and establish an underpass on the Sarjapur-Haralur Road, Rs 35.62 crore and Rs 23 crore respectively. The other underpass will be built in the RR Nagar assembly constituency, this time on Annapoorneshwari Nagar Main Road, at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

The BBMP has issued a request for tenders and is seeking state government approval to award the contract. The lowest bidder has yet to be identified.

Residents of Peenya, Jalahalli, Kengeri, and the surrounding areas will benefit from the four underpasses, according to the BBMP, as they will reduce travel time on the Outer Ring Road between Mysuru Road and Tumakuru Road by 15-20 minutes. Despite the fact that the civic body has finished one portion of the mission, the projects are not without obstacles. For the underpass near the Jalahalli metro station, the BBMP requires Rs 100 crore to buy 39 properties. It had only set aside Rs 10 crore in the hopes that property owners eventually receive the TDR. The civic authority has made some headway in purchasing properties, both government and private, for the HMT Road underpass.

Tree axing, on the other hand, requires the approval of a tree expert committee. Aside from that, the BBMP has begun work on an underpass on Ullal Main Road, that is also included of the RR Nagar assembly constituency. It has taken over Bangalore University's properties and begun planting trees. Officials estimate that another 20 trees will need to be removed before full-scale construction can begin.