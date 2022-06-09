Throw open Eidgah ground to national activities: Hindu organisations

Bengaluru: Three Hindu organizations have knocked on the door of the BBMP seeking permission to conduct an event at Eidgah ground in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.

Srirama Sene, Vishwa Sanatana Parishad and Vande Mataram Social Service organization have made separate applications to the BBMP West Zone Office, for permission for celebrating Yoga Day on June 21, Independence Day and Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav on August 14 and 15.

"Eidgah ground is public property, we have applied for permission for flag hoisting on the Independence Day. If the Muslim community plans to celebrate the Independence Day at the same place, we will withdraw our application," said S Bhaskaran, president of the Vishwa Sanatana Parishad.

Eidgah ground falls under the purview of the BBMP Joint Commissioner of West Zone. BBMP Special Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar made it clear on Monday that other events will be allowed to be conducted on all days, apart from the two days when the Muslim community will pray.

Although these types of applications requesting permission were made to the police earlier, they were rejected, fearing communal tensions. The local unit of RSS, headquartered in Chamarajapet, had sought permission to hold a march through the Eidgah ground in 2013. The police refused permission because it could worsen the law and order situation.

Other than sporting activities, allowing any religious and social events at the ground could jeopardise communal harmony. "We celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day here every year. Join us instead of hoisting the flag separately," said Abdul Razak Khan, general secretary of the Eidgah Maidan and Anjuman-A-Islamia. "On the right side of the playground has been a wall of eid for decades. He said the Muslim community would not oppose any social and religious programs in this area.

According to the Karnataka Religious Buildings Protection Act 2021, it is the duty of the government to preserve the eidgah wall. Whether in government or private space, it has to be saved. Hundreds of temples are in government land. "We are not going do mass prayers or pray at the temple premises just because it is in a government land," he said.