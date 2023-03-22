Tiger cub dies in attack in Nagarhole

Mysuru: A one-year-old male tiger cub died after it was attacked by another tiger at DB Kuppe wildlife zone of Nagarhole tiger reserve on Monday The carcass of a tiger cub was found in the Kumbalagolli forest area of DB Kuppe wildlife range of HD Kote taluk. The tiger was also injured by the attack of another tiger, fractured between the 12th and 13th thoracic bone, spinal cord damage and blood clot in the thorax. Veterinarian H Ramesh, who conducted the post-mortem examination, has informed that the tiger cub was bleeding before death.





Later, the dead body was cremated after postmortem as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. DCF Harsh Kumar Chiknaragunda, ACF K. N Rangaswamy, NTCA nominated member Divya Chaudhary, Chief Wildlife Warden nominated member Shreyas Devanur, D. B Kuppe range Forest Officer K. L Madhu DRFO Pramod Staff Umesh Naik were present.





Antarsanthe Wildlife Zone is a favourite spot for tiger sightings and attracts many tourists. But in recent days tigers have been dying in this zone.A male tiger was killed on November 28 last in a fight between two tigers in the Dammanakatte forest area of Taraka branch of Antarsante Wildlife Zone. A female tiger cub was recently caught on camera after being entangled by poachers in the Kabini backwaters.





The dead body of the tiger was found while the combing operation was being conducted to monitor their movements. The forest officials confirmed that the tiger died after a fight with another tiger with injuries on its neck and shoulder. Later, the tiger was cremated in the presence of forest officials, other officials and veterinarians. The Nagarhole tiger reserve is third largest tiger density forest in the country.