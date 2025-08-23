Timarody’s followers booked by police

Mangaluru: A tense standoff unfolded in Belthangady taluk on Thursday when a police team attempting to arrest a non-cooperative accused in a criminal case was allegedly obstructed by a mob.

The incident traces back to Crime No. 177/2025 under Section 196(1)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, investigated by the Brahmavar Police Sub-Inspector. The accused, identified as Mahesh Shetty of Timarodi House, Ujire, had reportedly failed to cooperate with the investigation. On August 21, a police team, under instructions from senior officials, arrived at his residence to detain him.

What ensued was resistance. A group of locals, including Girish Mattannavar and Jayant, along with nearly 10 others, allegedly blocked the officers, mobilized additional supporters, and resorted to physical force to prevent the arrest.

Threats were also issued, warning of defamatory campaigns against the police on social media. While the accused was eventually secured, he refused to travel in the police jeep and insisted on using his own car.

Eyewitnesses said a convoy of 10–15 vehicles followed the police team, creating further hindrance. The Belthangady Police, acting on the Sub-Inspector’s complaint, have now registered Crime No. 94/2025 under multiple sections of the BNS, including those relating to unlawful assembly, obstruction of duty, and intimidation of public servants. Officials said investigations are continuing and action will be taken against all those involved.

This case highlights the growing challenge faced by law enforcement in rural Karnataka, where organized resistance to police action has surfaced in several instances.