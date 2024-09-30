Tirupati Laddu Prasadam Contamination with animal fat condemned

Mangalore: In a meeting held at the Dongarakeri Sri Venkataramana Temple in Mangalore, led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), prominent religious leaders, saints, and dignitaries from various temples expressed concerns over the alleged use of ghee containing beef fat and fish oil in the preparation of the famous Laddu Prasada offered at the Tirupati Venkataramana Temple.



During the meeting, participants unanimously called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to identify and prosecute those responsible for this serious breach of religious sanctity. The gathering urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to initiate the investigation without delay.

In an effort to prevent such incidents in the future, the meeting proposed the establishment of a dedicated cow farm within the Tirupati temple premises, where ghee for offerings could be prepared exclusively. Additionally, a resolution was passed calling for the construction of cow sheds at the Tirupati temple, capable of housing 25,000 desi cows. Similar facilities were suggested for other temples across the state.

Another key resolution from the meeting was the demand to transfer control of government-owned temples to the Hindu community. The leaders also advocated for the creation of a National Religious Council and State Religious Councils to oversee and manage religious affairs more effectively.