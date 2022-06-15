TN govt's letter to PM Modi on Mekedatu project illegal: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday termed the Tamil Nadu government writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing Mekedatu project "illegal".

Describing it as an act against the spirit of federalism, CM Bommai said: "They (Tamil Nadu) are conspiring against utilisation of our (Karnataka) share of water by the state. The union government should not consider their demand," he said.

"I have confidence of getting justice. Our demand has been made with the Cauvery Water Managenent Authority (CWMA) for approval of the DPR of Mekedatu project. Many meetings have been conducted in this regard. Final meeting will be scheduled soon," the chief minister said.

Tamil Nadu has started trouble-making regarding the Mekedatu project at this juncture. "I will get the letter by Tamil Nadu to PM Modi. We have not proceeding with the Mekedatu with Tamil Nadu's share of water," he said.

The Mekedatu project is implemented utilizing the share of water of Karnataka. The project is implemented within the boundary of Karnataka, he said.

Till date, 15 meetings have taken place and Tamil Nadu had not objected in any of the meetings. Now, they are staging a political gimmick, CM Bommai stated.

Tamil Nadu is indulging in political stunts over the years and writing of letter to PM Modi objecting to the Mekedatu project by Karnataka is very much part of that, he said. The meeting is scheduled on Mekedatu on June 14, senior officers from Karnataka will attend it, he said.