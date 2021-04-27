Tough regulations without affecting livelihood: Dy CM C.N.Ashwatha Narayana

Bengaluru: The state government has imposed tough regulations for the period of 14 days (April 27 –May 10) to contain the surge of COVID cases considering the importance of both life and livelihood, Deputy Chief Minister and Ramanagara district in-charge minister Dr. C.N.Ashwatha Narayana said on Monday.

Speaking to the reporters while he visited the Dayananda Sagar Hospital and Rararajeshwari Hospital which belong to Ramanagara jurisdiction, to examine the COVID-19 situation, Narayana said, the government has taken the measures partially allowing the activities of agricultural, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

In the only district of Ramanagara in the entire state, regular hospitals are being used as COVID hospitals. They are used mainly to know the stage of infection of those who are affected. After knowing the stage of infection of the patient, they will be classified and shifted to the designated hospitals, he clarified.

To a query related to the garment sector, he replied, "government is aware of the plight of garment workers. But, as they gather in large numbers in limited space this sector is not allowed to continue the operations. This decision has been taken in the interest of both garment workers and the larger community."

The government has reduced the total quantity of grains distributed through PDS. Though the quantity of rice that was being given is reduced to put a check on the black market racket, that is being compensated by giving 3 K.G. of ragi for each person. Since Ragi is a native crop and many people consume it, this will help growers, he explained.