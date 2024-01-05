Tourists Risk Lives for Selfies with Wildebeest near Gopalaswamy Hill Temple

Chamarajanagara: In a shocking incident on Thursday daring tourists at Gopalaswamy hill in Gundlupet taluk risked their lives for the perfect selfie with a wild elephant near the renowned Gopalaswamy hill temple.

The Gopalaswamy hill area is known for occasional visits from wildebeests, and Thursday was no exception. Despite the inherent danger of approaching wild animals, a group of enthusiastic tourists couldn't resist the temptation to get up close and personal with the majestic creature. Witnesses reported that the excited crowd, armed with cameras and smartphones, surrounded the wildebeest, clicking photos and recording videos. To everyone's surprise, among the daring onlookers was an elderly woman in a wheelchair, seemingly unfazed by the potential risks of being so close to the wild animal.

The presence of wildebeests near the temple has been a recurring phenomenon in recent years. Fortunately, no untoward incidents have occurred thus far. However, experts emphasize the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wild animals, emphasizing the inherent dangers associated with such close encounters. Mahadevaswamy, a concerned tourist from Bangalore, voiced his apprehension, stating that approaching wild animals in such a manner is inherently dangerous. He stressed the need for visitors to prioritize safety and adhere to guidelines concerning wildlife encounters.

While the allure of capturing rare moments with wildlife is undeniable, authorities and wildlife enthusiasts urge tourists to exercise caution and respect the natural habitat and behaviors of these wild creatures. As incidents like these become more frequent, the importance of promoting responsible tourism and wildlife conservation cannot be overstated.