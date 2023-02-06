Traffic restrictions imposed for India Energy Week

Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions were announced by the Bengaluru Traffic Police prior to India Energy Week 2023, which would be hosted at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).The police enforced limitations on the movement of light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles till February 8 between 6 am and 10 pm to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the event. The Peenya junction on Tumakuru Road, the Kengeri junction on Mysuru Road, the Devanahalli junction on Ballari Road, and the KR Puram junction on Hoskote Road are the entry points into the city that will be impacted by the constraints.

The following are the traffic restrictions in effect till February 8:

• From Tumakuru to Ballari Road and Hyderabad, freight vehicles going on National Highway-48 Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road should turn left into the city and proceed through Doddaballapur.

• Those travelling on National Highway 48 (Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road) in the direction of Mysuru Road, Hosur, and Electronic City should turn right at Sondekoppa Cross and proceed along Magadi Main Road, passing via Tavarekere and Sondekoppa roads to get to NICE Road.

• The NICE Road may be used by vehicles heading towards NH 18 (Bengaluru - Tumakuru Road) to access Magadi Main Road at Magadi Road Junction, turn right at Tavarekere, and then continue towards NH 48 Bengaluru-Tumkur Road via Sondekoppa.

• In order to get to Dobbaspet from Tumkur and Mysuru Road, Hosur, and Electronic City, vehicles heading from Ballari Road towards Tumakuru Road should turn right at Devanahalli and proceed on Doddaballapur Road. Dobbaspet should be reached by vehicles heading towards Hosur through Budigere Cross and Devanahalli-Doddaballapur Road before continuing on to Tumakuru.

On Sunday, February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Energy Week. The four-day conference aims to give key players, including business executives, government representatives, and specialists, a forum to debate the most recent developments, obstacles, and possibilities in the energy sector.