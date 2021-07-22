Train In Karnataka Runs Over Trespasser And The Locomotive Develops Issues

On Wednesday afternoon, a man in his forties was running over by the Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Passenger, of about Train no. 06258 after trespassing on railway tracks between Yeliyur and Mandya in the Bengaluru Railway Division.



Following the accident, the loco-pilot deployed emergency brakes, which caused the loco to have troubles, causing the train to be delayed by 94 minutes. Following trains in this direction had delays due to detentions at several stations along the way.

The event occurred at 2:40 p.m., as the MEMU train passed through Yeliyur railway station on its way to Mandya, according to a railway source. He stated that the train was stranded for 94 minutes at the accident site because loco pilot Ramakrishna was unable to restart it after applying brakes. Later, he decided to begin from the back cab. At 4.08 p.m., the train started and ultimately left. The train arrived at Mandya station ten minutes later, and passengers were instructed to disembark and join alternate trains running along this route, according to the source.

During that time, he said, only one line was open to traffic, which caused numerous trains to be delayed. According to a senior railway official, the hose pipe below the engine that controls air pressure was destroyed as a result of the fast sequence of events, preventing the train from starting.