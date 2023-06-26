Transport Minister instructs officers to make surprise checks

Bengaluru: The Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy held a meeting with the One Man Committee and Managing Directors of State Transport Corporations.

The One Man Committee, Chairman, M R Sreenivasamurthy presented a copy of the committee report to the Transport Minister and explained the various points of the report through a brief presentation. He has expressed his appreciation over the newly introduced Shakti scheme by the Government and expressed that the scheme will strengthen Public Transport. The number of passengers travelling in STU buses prior to Shakti Scheme which was at average of 84.15 lakhs per day, has jumped to 1.05 crores shows the huge success of the Scheme. He also shared information about the emphasis given to public transport in developed countries.

Later, Minster Ramalinga Reddy emphasised the need for induction of new buses, refurbishing of old buses, efficient usage of Information Technology, labour friendly initiatives, recruitment of staff. He said these measures would strengthen the STUs and asked to devise an action plan for asset monetisation and utilisation of vacant land of the Corporations for commercial usage to increase commercial revenue within the time stipulated.

He appreciated the action taken by the Divisional and Regional Workshop for refurbishing 460 buses in KSRTC jurisdiction and urged to replicate in rest of the Corporations. Minister Ramalinga Reddy informed officers to give attention to maintaining cleanliness in bus stands, provide seating arrangements, hygienic toilets and drinking water for the commuters. He said, he would make surprise visits to bus stands to examine the aspects and instructed officers to regularly visit the bus stands to monitor the cleanliness. There were V Anbukkumar, Managing Director, KSRTC, G Sathyavathi, Managing Director, BMTC, S Bharath, Managing Director, NWKRTC, Prashanth Kumar Mishtra, Director (Personnel and Vigilance), and Heads of Department present in the meeting.