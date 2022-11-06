Transport sector behind 50% of pollution in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: After the air quality in the national capital Delhi has dropped so much that it is difficult to breathe, the air quality in the state capital is also deteriorating.

Air quality index (AQI) in the city was in the 50 range ahead of Diwali festival. After the festival, the index rose to a moderate level. While the city has an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 100-200, New Delhi has an AQI of over 400. An AQI above 400 is considered 'severe'. It is not just about those suffering from diseases; It can seriously affect healthy people.

In Bengaluru, 50% of the air pollution is caused by vehicles. Since the last 15 years, traffic congestion has also increased due to the increase in the number of vehicles. Air pollution is increasing due to carbon monoxide emitted by vehicles. Old vehicles are causing more trouble. Compared to New Delhi, Bengaluru's air quality has hardly reached dangerous levels. However, due to the increasing number of vehicles and excessive construction work, there is concern that the pollution level will increase.

"The city's air quality was good before Diwali. Pollution is high after the festival. Our current air quality cannot be compared to the air pollution of New Delhi. Air quality in Bengaluru does not exceed 'moderate' level. "Frequent rains control the rise in air pollution," says an official of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 0-50 is ideal. 51-100 is considered satisfactory, 100-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 very poor.

Transport sector contributes 50.5% to air pollution in the city. 16.9 percent is caused by road dust, 11 percent by construction and demolition, 5.9 percent by waste burning, and 0.1 percent by industries.

Studies have revealed an alarming report that by 2030, air pollution in Bengaluru will increase to 74%. The city's increasing reliance on private modes of transportation is predicted to lead to a more than 70 percent increase in environmental pollution by 2030.

Dust is the second cause of air pollution in cities. Continuous construction activities, road widening process emits a lot of sand and dust. Due to continuous increase in air pollution in the city many diseases are appearing. Day by day the number of people suffering from heart disease and cancer is increasing. Furthermore, asthma or respiratory diseases, lung infection, bronchitis, fever, especially in young children and elderly people can weaken the lung system. Skin diseases or skin rashes, fine dust particles easily settle on the skin. Watery eyes, headache, sinusitis, or any allergic problems, risk to pregnant women and unborn child and babies etc.

In order to prevent air pollution, more use of public transport should be encouraged in the city. Currently, Namma Metro transport is playing a major role in significantly reducing air pollution in the city. Also strict action should be taken against the vehicles that spew more smoke. Increasing the number of e-vehicles can easily reduce air pollution.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has set up 10 monitoring stations across the city to monitor pollution levels. Air pollution will be monitored at BTM Layout, Bapujinagar, Hombegowda Nagar, Jayanagar 5th Block, City Railway Station, Saneguruvanahalli, Hebbal, Silk Board, Peenya and BWSSB and Kadubeesanahalli.