Treat those who come in old-dirty clothes humanely and provide health care: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is the government's goal to see to it that quality healthcare services provided at Jayadeva Hospital should be available in all government hospitals.

He was speaking after dedicating 262 modern life-saving ambulances to public service in a programme held on the grand steps of Vidhana soudha , organized by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called upon the doctors to treat the poor people who come in old and dirty clothes with humanity. They must get good health care without discrimination, he said.

The government is committed to providing quality healthcare to the people of the state. 108 emergency ambulances have been provided to the health service so that no one should lose their life without getting treatment. More than 840 ambulances are required in the state. 4 ambulances are functioning in each taluk and are providing emergency health services to hundreds of people every day. He explained that primary emergency treatment plays an important role in saving lives.

Every district should have MRI scanning facility. Due to the high cost of services in private diagnostic centers, the poor are facing a lot of hardships. Thousands of people are applying for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for this reason alone. Therefore, an environment is being created in the state where quality treatment is available only in government hospitals. When good service is possible from Jayadeva Hospital, it is possible to provide the same quality service in other places. The CM appreciated that the state government is working hard in that direction. He suggested to the health minister to focus more on North Karnataka.

MLA Rizwan Are had presided over the programme. DCM DK Shivakumar, Health Minister Dinesh Fundraising and officers of the health department were present.