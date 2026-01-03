Zoya Akhtar says Bollywood is open to all, dismisses insider-outsider debate



Mumbai: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has once again addressed the long-running nepotism debate in Bollywood, stating that the film industry is far more accessible than it is often made out to be. Speaking on a recent podcast by The Swaddle, Zoya argued that the idea of insiders and outsiders is misleading and that frustration among aspiring actors is frequently misplaced.

The nepotism conversation gained traction nearly a decade ago after actor Kangana Ranaut publicly criticised filmmaker Karan Johar, branding him part of a “movie mafia”. The debate intensified during the pandemic, especially with the rise of OTT platforms, which brought actors such as Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat, often labelled outsiders, into mainstream recognition.

More recently, the discussion resurfaced following projects featuring star kids, including Zoya’s Netflix film The Archies.

The Archies introduced several industry-born actors such as Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, drawing heavy backlash online. Responding to the criticism, Zoya said the industry should not be viewed as a closed space.

“The industry is an infrastructure. Anybody can come in and do what they want. Anybody can make a film,” she said, adding that acting itself is participation in the industry.

She further remarked that many complaints stem from not being associated with high-profile banners. “People say they’re not in the industry, but they actually mean they’re not in a Dharma film. That’s a different complaint altogether,” she explained.

Zoya also pointed to statistics suggesting that every year, more actors from outside Mumbai and film families rise to prominence. Citing personal examples, she noted that despite being born into a film family, her own directorial debut took nearly seven years, while her long-time collaborator Reema Kagti, an outsider from Assam, made her first film earlier.

Previously, Zoya had expressed regret over the intense trolling faced by the newcomers in The Archies, saying the responsibility lay with her as the director. While she acknowledged feeling guilty, she maintained that the actors simply followed her creative vision and should not have been targeted.