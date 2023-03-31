Triangular fight likely in Ramanagara

Ramanagara: Ramanagara district is credited with contributing four Chief Ministers to the state. When we turn the pages of the history of state politics, the credit of the chief minister and many incidents also goes in this district. The silk city Ramnagara has its own political background. In the same constituency, the assembly election trumpet has been sounded and the campaign of political parties is going on in full swing. The JDS party has gained control in the constituency and the Congress is prepared to give strong competition. Meanwhile, the BJP has also made a desperate attempt to gain control of the constituency. In this former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's home constituency, his wife Anita Kumaraswamy is sitting MLA. Their son Nikhil Kumaraswamy has decided to contest in this constituency in upcoming elections. Congress and BJP are preparing to give fight to Nikhil.

Kumaraswamy, who had contested from both Ramanagara-Channapatna constituencies last time, resigned from Ramanagara constituency after winning. After the formation of the coalition government, his wife Anita Kumaraswamy contested from Ramanagara and won. During the recent Pancharatna rath Yatra, Kumara Swamy announced the candidate for Ramanagara assembly constituency by saying 'I will place our son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in your lap'.

After the announcement of the ticket, Nikhil Kumaraswamy walked around the constituency and expressed his confidence to win. Iqbal Hussain from Congress will enter the fray to compete with him and Gautam Gowda from BJP has expressed his desire to contest. So, this time there will be a triangular contest in the constituency.

Iqbal Hussain, who contested against former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in 2018 and lost by 20,000 votes, has expressed his desire to win this time. He has laid much emphasis on the party organisation in the constituency and is bent on avenging the defeat. During Covid, standing with the people of the constituency by doing other social service including food kit, medicine kit distribution has given them strength.

Also, under the leadership of KPCC President DK Sivakumar, MP DK Suresh, they travelled across the constituency and won the love of the people. The party leaders have told Iqbal Hussain that they will toil hard for his win by leaving behind internal rifts. it can be a boon to him, political analysts say.

The BJP, which has struggled to dominate the constituency for the past several years, has decided to enter the fray with enthusiasm this time. Although it is said that the BJP leaders, who are targeting the Old Mysuru area, have decided to give the BJP ticket to Gautam Gowda, who is also the Chairman of the Silk Development Board, there is no definite information about this. He has already toured the constituency along with Minister Ashwathtanarayana. Therefore, the possibility of a three-cornered contest in the constituency cannot be ruled out as the political calculation is strong from three parties.

There are 2,06,982 total voters in the constituency. There are 1,02,938 male voters and 1,04,019 female voters and 25 other voters. Vokkaliga community is ahead in numbers, along with SC-ST, Lingayat, minorities and Kuruba community are crucial. Due to the strength of three parties, the question of who will be the MLA of the constituency cannot be answered for now. The reason is that if the candidate of the respective party has some winning characteristics, there are equally many reasons for losing. So the words are being heard that something cannot be dismissed so easily.

Ramanagara constituency is the stronghold of JDS. Besides, former CM Kumaraswamy's development work can be a boon for the announced JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. However, there are rumors that the JD(S) may suffer a setback due to the strong competition between the Congress and the BJP. Even though they lost last time, they have again joined the people and it can be a plus point for Iqbal Hussain, the declared candidate of the Congress. Also, this time it was a prestigious constituency for Congress, so victory was inevitable. However, it is said that Nikhil Kumaraswamy's contest, Kumaraswamy's charisma may hinder the victory of Congress.

BJP's Gautham Gowda (ticket not announced) may get plus points from minister Aswatthanarayan's grace. This time in the constituency, organising the BJP in a coordinated way can help him. However, BJP has not found much foothold in the constituency. There is a discussion going on that the party's list of aspirants may be a reason for the backlash.