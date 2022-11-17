Tribals oppose formation of Male Mahadeshwara tiger reserve

Chamarajanagar: Various tribal organisations on Tuesday celebrated the 148th birth anniversary programme of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda in the city. More than a thousand tribesmen participated in the cultural procession held as part of the programme and raised slogans against converting Male Mahadeshwara wild life sanctuary in to tiger reserve. Addressing the gathering Hanur MLA R.Narendra also demanded that the sanctuary should not be declared a protected area.

In its appeal to the district administration, the Tribal Development Association demanded that status quo should be maintained in Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. MLA Narendra said, 'If Mahadeshwara sanctuary is included in the tiger reserve , it will cause severe problems to the devotees of the Male Mahadeshwara Swamy temple, which has the highest income, and the people living in the forest. Before declaring it as a tiger reserve area, infrastructure should be provided to the tribes within it. I have been opposing the tiger project since its inception. There are 56 tribal colonies and 15 thousand tribal people are living in the forest.

He said that basic facilities have not been provided properly for the poor. He said there may be 12 or 13 tigers in the sanctuary. The lives of 15 thousand tribal people should not be made hell for their protection. If it is declared tiger reserve , the poor will not get drinking water, road, sewerage and electricity connection. The Chief Conservator of Forests says there is no problem with the tiger project. I have asked the officials to give us a written promise about this," said Narendra. Dr. C. Made Gowda, General Secretary of Tribal Tribes Development Association, said, 'The decision to declare Male Mahadeshwarabetta Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve should be abandoned and the status quo should be continued Survival of forest is possible only by tribals. In recent days, the government is ignoring us,' He said 3% internal reservation should be given to forest-based tribals. Forest Rights Act 2006 should be effectively implemented in the district. Panchayat Raj (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) should be implemented.

District Tribal Development Association President Madam presided.

District Scheduled Castes Welfare Officer Manjula, State Soliga Development Association President M. Jadeswamy, State Native Adivasi Forum Secretary V. Muttiah, Taluk Soliga Development Association President C. Konore Gowda, Yalandur Taluk Development Association Hanur soliga association President Doddasiddah, and others were present.