Tributes paid to R K Narayan on his death anniversary

Bengaluru: One of the writers of early Indian literature in English, R K Narayan, known for his seminal works like ‘Malgudi Days’ and ‘The Guide’ passed away on this day in 2001. Born in Chennai, Narayan spent a considerable time in Mysuru of Karnataka. He passed away after a prolonged illness in a Chennai hospital. The writer, known for his “unpretentious” style of writing, eventually found fame beyond India as well.

In a review of Narayan’s works published in ‘The New Yorker’ American novelist and critique, John Updike called him a “writer of a vanishing breed – the writer as a citizen; one who identifies completely with his subjects and with a belief in the significance of humanity.”

Karnataka’s elected representatives took to ‘X’ to remember the legend on his death anniversary on Tuesday. “Remembering the literary giant #RKNarayan on his death anniversary. Through his gentle wit and deep humanity, he turned everyday Indian life into timeless ‘Malgudi’ literature. In doing so, his stories showed us that simplicity holds depth, and ordinary lives carry extraordinary meaning,” wrote Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar.

Remembering the literary giant, UT Khader, speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and MLA of Mangaluru, said, “His characters, simple yet profound, continue to live in the hearts of readers, offering a mirror to our everyday lives with warmth, wit, and gentle irony.”

BJP legislator, Byrathi Basavaraja, MLA of K R Pura constituency, paid his tribute to “the foremost among Indian English writers” too. MLA of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru K Gopalaiah said, “…the master storyteller brought ‘Malgudi’ to life and made Indian English literature truly our own.”

Araga Jnanendra, MLA of Thirthalli and Munirathna, MLA of Rajarajeshwarinagar were among those who paid their tributes to the uber-famous writer and his “timeless words”. Meanwhile, national broadcaster Akashvani has reposted an interview of Narayan by U R Ananthamurthy, yet another literary giant who was shaped by the socio-politics of Karnataka, especially Mysuru, in remembrance of the day. The interview, available in Akashvani’s official YouTube channel, was commissioned by AIR Mysuru.