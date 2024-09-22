  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

TRIO World Academy has been designated an Apple Distinguished School

TRIO World Academy has been designated an Apple Distinguished School
TRIO World Academy is pleased to announce it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for the 2024–2027 program term.

Bengaluru: TRIO World Academy is pleased to announce it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for the 2024–2027 program term. Schools apply and are selected for this distinction based on their commitment to continuous innovation in education and using Apple products to inspire, imagine, and impact teaching and learning.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of leadership and educational excellence, with a clear vision for how technology-rich environments support learning goals. In Apple Distinguished Schools, forward-thinking leaders and their communities work to inspire, imagine, and impact teaching and learning, and they have documented results of academic accomplishments.

Schools all over the world are using iPad and Mac to transform learning. As teachers incorporate technology into their lessons, they empower students to lead, learn, and thrive, to discover new opportunities, and to make their world a better place.

