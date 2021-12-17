Trust gifts villagers restored lake

Mysore: Dharmasthala Rural Development managing trustee D. Veerendra Hegde on Thursday handed over the repaired lake to the villagers at Karakanahalli in Mysuru taluk. Earlier, he offered "Bagina" to the lake. The 4.43-acre lake has not filled in the last two decades because of silt and other obstructions to inflow of rainwater.

After the restoration at a cost of Rs 5.72 lakh by the trust the lake has proved a blessing for over 150 families as it has led to recharge of 20 borewells. It is also a source of drinking water for hundreds of cattle. This is the 299th lake which has been revived by the trust. A total of 30 lakes in Mysore district have been revived in the past one year and they are now filled with water.