- TGPSC makes arrangements for Group-2 exams to be held tomorrow
- WPL 2025 Auction: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, venue
- Japan: Citizens protest US military-related sexual violence
- Buy on dips strategy working well in Indian stock market amid sharp rebound
- Sri Lanka concludes sovereign bond restructuring
- Lal Krishna Advani hospitalised at Delhi's Apollo Hospital
- Modi performs puja at Triveni
- Jammu records season’s lowest minimum temperature as Kashmir valley shivers
- Scheme to give Rs 1K to women to be rolled out in 15 days
- Flirty Texts That Turn into Dates
Two BJP MLAs defy party decision to stage walk-out from Assembly
Highlights
Two BJP MLAs S T Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar on Friday defied the party's decision and stay put in the Legislative Assembly, when all other saffron party legislators staged a walkout.
Belagavi :Two BJP MLAs S T Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar on Friday defied the party's decision and stay put in the Legislative Assembly, when all other saffron party legislators staged a walkout. BJP members staged a walkout from the Assembly as ruling Congress members allegedly tried to obstruct Leader of Opposition R Ashoka from raising the Waqf issue.
Some Congress MLAs led by P M Narendraswamy sought to raise some cases against BJP MLA N Munirathna. Soon after the zero hour, Speaker U T Khader allowed Ashoka to raise the Waqf issue. At this point Naren-draswamy, Nayana Motamma, and few others demanded that they be al-lowed to raise Munirathna issue, accusing him of making casteist slur.
