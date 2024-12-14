Two BJP MLAs defy party decision to stage walk-out from Assembly

Belagavi :Two BJP MLAs S T Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar on Friday defied the party's decision and stay put in the Legislative Assembly, when all other saffron party legislators staged a walkout. BJP members staged a walkout from the Assembly as ruling Congress members allegedly tried to obstruct Leader of Opposition R Ashoka from raising the Waqf issue.

Some Congress MLAs led by P M Narendraswamy sought to raise some cases against BJP MLA N Munirathna. Soon after the zero hour, Speaker U T Khader allowed Ashoka to raise the Waqf issue. At this point Naren-draswamy, Nayana Motamma, and few others demanded that they be al-lowed to raise Munirathna issue, accusing him of making casteist slur.