Billionaire investor Leo KoGuan has significantly increased his exposure to Nvidia Corp., doubling his holdings in the chipmaker during a period of heightened global market volatility. The move, though modest compared with his overall wealth, signals a notable diversification step for an investor long associated with a concentrated bet on Tesla Inc..

KoGuan revealed that he now owns 2 million Nvidia shares after purchasing an additional 1 million shares this week. He shared the update publicly on X, reinforcing his confidence in the semiconductor giant despite ongoing turbulence in financial markets.

“As promised, I bought an additional 1 million shares of NVDA today,” the investor posted early Saturday on X, days after he announced his first purchase.

The acquisition is relatively small when compared with KoGuan’s estimated $13.4 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. However, it stands out because much of his net worth has historically been tied to Tesla stock, making this expansion into Nvidia a meaningful portfolio shift.

Market timing adds further weight to the decision. Global equities have been under pressure since military operations involving the United States and Israel against Iran escalated last month. The conflict has rattled investor confidence, triggering selloffs across asset classes, including bonds and stocks. Many analysts warn that prolonged instability could deepen losses across major markets.

Against this uneasy backdrop, Nvidia’s stock performance has also softened. Shares of the AI-chip leader have slipped about 5 percent so far this year through Friday’s close. Tesla has faced steeper declines, falling nearly 12 percent during the same period. In contrast, the broader S&P 500 benchmark has dipped less than 2 percent, reflecting relatively stronger resilience among diversified large-cap stocks.

Based on recent closing prices, KoGuan is estimated to have invested roughly $350 million to build his Nvidia position. While he did not elaborate on his investment strategy, he hinted at a stabilising intent.

“Hopefully, I can contribute a little to calm the nervous market. Good luck all.”

Nvidia remains central to the global artificial intelligence boom, supplying high-performance chips that power data centers, generative AI systems, and advanced computing infrastructure. The company continues to attract investor interest even as technology stocks experience periods of correction.

Recent developments surrounding Nvidia’s ecosystem have also drawn attention. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang recently suggested that the company may scale back its investment activities in AI startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic, signaling a potential strategic shift.

Elsewhere in the financial and technology landscape, institutions including Axis Bank have partnered with Tesla for specialized financing solutions, while Chinese automaker BYD continues expanding aggressively across global markets. In India, IIFL Capital chairman Nirmal Jain is positioning for growth in the country’s rising wealth segment.

KoGuan’s latest investment underscores how prominent investors are navigating uncertainty — balancing risk, conviction, and long-term opportunity as geopolitical tensions test market stability.