Two Children Died In Karnataka After Shed Collapses

The wall of a livestock barn collapsed on two children's shed at Kudlur Cross, Solur, close to Magadi, at 2.30am on Sunday, killing two of them and injuring two other women. A criminal case has been filed by the police against the owner of the barn and the shed as a result of a complaint made by the child's father, Nikesha BK.



Ishika, Nikesha's only child, who was three year's old, and Parbin Sunar, his nephew, who was four, both perished in the tragic accident. Meena BK, 24, and her mother Monisha, 45, both from Nepal, are among the injured.

Ten years ago, Nikesha moved to Karnataka, and two years ago, she started working at Mubin Sheriff's farm. Sheriff had given his family a shed to live in. His mother stayed in Bengaluru with his sister.

On Saturday, Monisha and Sunar visited his shed. He stayed in a different room on the farm while his wife, mother, and two kids slept in the shed. In the meantime, Nikesha heard a loud crash after midnight and went outside to investigate. Their shed also collapsed after a neighbouring farmer's livestock barn, Gangarangamma, fell on it.

He asked his neighbours for assistance in clearing the clutter and linens. His daughter and nephew were both found to be unconscious. Minor wounds were sustained by Meena and Monisha. They sent the children to the Magadi government hospital, where the staff had already proclaimed them dead.

According to Kudur police, Gangarangamma had a barn erected for her livestock a few years prior, but it was not properly maintained. The walls of the shed, which was constructed next to a compound wall defining the boundary between Gangaranmma and the Sheriff's property, crumbled after becoming wet from the recent heavy rain. Gangarangamma and Sheriff have been called in by the police for questioning.